Woodford County adds new safety measures to schools

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A hot topic once school begins these days has to do with school safety.

Despite already having measures in place, Woodford County has added another function to enhance what already exists.

"You can't even get into the safety vestibule without being buzzed in and speaking with the secretary at the desk," said Superintendent Danny Adkins.

Beginning this year, visitors go up to a buzzer outside the school in order just to get in the safety vestibule. That wasn't always the case.

"We knew we had a secure door, but two is always better than one," Adkins said.

Kentucky has policies and laws in place surrounding measures to keep students, staff, and faculty safe.

"We've been told through the Kentucky Council for Safe Schools that the safest option for schools is to make sure exterior doors and interior doors are locked," Adkins added.

The office of the State School Security Marshal tells LEX 18 that 99 percent of the state's schools last year were compliant with hardware safety measures. It does not provide district-by-district results for safety reasons.

"It's sad that our kids have to live in this type of culture, but that's what it is," Adkins said.

This year's results will be released in the coming weeks.

