Woodford County High School looking to hire a principal

Posted at 4:03 PM, Jan 10, 2023
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford County Public Schools are looking to hire a high school principal.

The qualifications to apply for the position are:

  • Must hold valid Kentucky certification
  • Pass health examination
  • Have no criminal history
  • Ability to work with other staff members, parents and children

The school included a link to apply for the position, which also includes jobs duties: Woodford County Public Schools - Frontline Recruitment (applitrack.com).

