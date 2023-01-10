Woodford County High School looking to hire a principal

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford County Public Schools are looking to hire a high school principal.
Woodford County Public Schools is dedicated to educating and caring for our students by creating a school environment in which each child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive. We are a district Where Kids Win, and we would love to have you join our team. pic.twitter.com/uxifR72ra7— Woodford County Public Schools (@WoodfordCoPS) January 10, 2023
The qualifications to apply for the position are:
- Must hold valid Kentucky certification
- Pass health examination
- Have no criminal history
- Ability to work with other staff members, parents and children
The school included a link to apply for the position, which also includes jobs duties: Woodford County Public Schools - Frontline Recruitment (applitrack.com).