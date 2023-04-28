Woodford County High School students' inclusive workspace design wins big

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students from Woodford County High School attended a “Purpose in Action” event where they made a winning presentation on a project focused on making workspaces more inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities.

One junior and team lead, Weslee Sturgill, says, "This project kind of gives me more insight on the real world and some problems or challenges that can happen. Kind of like — people with disabilities are extremely overlooked. I didn't realize that until this project came around."

The group took home first place and $30,000 for this design. The event was presented by global manufacturer Parker Hannifin, Eastern Kentucky University and the Kentucky Department of Education who say "...This project was a great way to connect these organizations and prepare our future generation to create the change they want to see...."

LEX 18

Parker Hannifin has a location in Lexington where they look for ways to improve their spaces.

Another junior and team lead, Hunter Davis, says, "After we started touring Parker Hannifin and actually learning more and more what it means to be accessible, I feel like it changed a lot of our students and my point of view."

Disabilities advocate and WCHS senior, Gavin Barrows, says, "I'm just happy it's being done at all I don't really... I never really cared about like the 'when' I just cared about the 'how.'"

Students toured the business's Lexington location, and these students say it wasn't as accessible as they'd hoped. They shared their perspective with the company and contributed feedback to the design of the workspace.

Disabilities advocate and WCHS junior, Gabby Villarreal, says, "We get pushed out when we talk. People think that we don't need a voice but in reality, we need a voice because if you don't have a voice, how are you supposed to make change?"

The teacher that helped these students with this project says that classes like this are important because they give students a real-world perspective. He says that elements from this project will be implemented around the globe — at Parker Hannifin locations in 49 different countries.

These students say they'll look back on this experience and the collaboration it took as high schoolers, and realize that making a difference is always possible.

Barrows says, "I...I'm very proud of this project and the impact that it's had, but I want to keep pushing."

A student project that could change the world's point of view.

