Watch Now
News

Actions

Woodford County road moved to one lane due to utility line repairs

Road Closure
Scripps
96th Street on ramp to southbound I-69 will also be closed overnight.
Road Closure
Posted at 6:54 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 18:54:53-05

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Woodford County Emergency Management, the Frankfort-bound lanes on US60 West between Versailles and Frankfort will be converted to one lane in each direction due to utility line repairs.

Starting Sunday at 7 p.m. and lasting for several days, the road will be bi-directional traffic use caution if traveling in the area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community