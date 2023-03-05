Woodford County road moved to one lane due to utility line repairs

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Woodford County Emergency Management, the Frankfort-bound lanes on US60 West between Versailles and Frankfort will be converted to one lane in each direction due to utility line repairs.

Starting Sunday at 7 p.m. and lasting for several days, the road will be bi-directional traffic use caution if traveling in the area.