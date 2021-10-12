Woodford County School District offers incentives to potential bus drivers amid shortage

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Woodford County School District is offering free training this week for people interested in becoming a school bus driver.

The training will help them study to obtain their CDL permit, which is required to drive a school bus.

Typically, potential drivers would be on the hook to study and obtain this permit on their own.

However, the District is currently offering this service to attract more drivers during their bus shortage. They are looking for 10 drivers.

If the attendees complete their training and are hired by the District, they will be paid for the hours of training.

By leading them through the training, the District is saving time. Usually, it takes about 12 weeks to complete all training to become a school bus driver. Now, they expect the process to take 6-8 weeks.

Five drivers are in training for their CDL permits this week.

"Five doesn't seem like a lot when you think about a class size but if we could get five drivers for our District, that would be phenomenal and go a long way in alleviating the need that we have," Mary Newton with Woodford County Adult Education said.

With increased pay, help with studying, and other attractive incentives like being eligible for full benefits, they are hoping to meet that goal soon.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver, but missed this week's training can attend training from November 8th-12th.

For more information, call (859) 887-9052.