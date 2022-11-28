Woodford Humane Society to waive adoption fees December 1-23

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees December 1-23 in an effort to ease the overcrowding of pets.

For months, Woodford Humane Society has been operating at or above 150% capacity for dogs and puppies, with adoptable pets doubled up in rooms and kennels, packed into storage rooms, living in crates, and even housed in outdoor kennels.

Adopters wishing to participate in the 2022 Adoption Drive can view available pets and check out appointment procedures on Woodford Humane Society’s website at woodfordhumane.org.

The shelter plans to offer double its normal number of appointments each day.

Approved adoption applications are still required.