Woodford Reserve relies on rich history for unique experience

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The river of bourbon history runs deep in Kentucky.

As many know, the Bluegrass State is home to the majority of the distilling of the spirit in the country, from up start craft distillers to institutions centuries in the making.

The latter is the case for Woodford Reserve.

A trip through the winds and curves of horse country in Versailles takes folks to an unassuming compound that shows its age when they arrive.

"We have a lot of history here. Our master distiller emeritus Chris Morris likes to say as you start the tour and you walk down through the distillery experience, you actually walk through three centuries of bourbon history," Woodford Reserve homeplace manager Megan Breier said.

The walk down to the rick houses can be considered a travel through time.

Buildings along the way dating back to the 1800's, 1900's and early 2000's, clear to point out based on the evolution of stone to brick infrastructure.

Inside the buildings, that homage to history holds true too, from using copper pot stills rather than the more modern column still, to cyprus fermenters and fermenting for longer time frames than many distilleries today.

"We really do a lot of these historic processes and we allow our friends to come in," Breier said.

"We're seeing about 100,000-150,000 folks coming in and visiting us every single year to learn about bourbon and to really understand where we came from and where we're innovating and going to now."

The nostalgia mixes with the serene scenery the distillery calls home.

A combination that catches the eye of every guest that walks through the door.

"It's quaint. It's so nice. The drive here is wonderful. The facility here is very good," Ray Hegele said.

"I drink this stuff at home but to actually see how it's made and see the grounds it's on and a lot o the history. You would've loved to come back here 100 years ago and see what it was like. It's amazing."

History that is well recognized across the country.

Woodford Reserve is an official national landmark, a distinction held by roughly 2,600 locations in the U.S., less than five of which are distilleries.

It's an honor leaders at the distillery don't take for granted, along with being one of the pioneers of the modern distillery tour.

"In the 1990's, that wasn't a thing. We were lucky enough that Owsley Brown II, who was chairman of Brown Foreman, our parent company, had this vision to bring folks to what he referred to as the homeplace of the brand," Breier said.

"We welcome you into the homeplace of Woodford Reserve to show you the authentic way to make bourbon."

When it come to the experience Woodford leaders want to provide for the tens of thousand of people that grace their grounds every year, it comes down to two simple things.

Hospitality and great bourbon.

"If I was to invite you to my home, that's what I'd would give you," Breier said.

"I'd want you to feel welcomed and I'd want you to learn a little bit leave with a smile."

Woodford Reserve is located at 7785 McCracken Pike in Versailles.

Clickhere to learn more about Woodford Reserve and everything they have to offer.