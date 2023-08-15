Woodland Art Fair coming up this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For another year, thousands of people will flock to Lexington's Woodland Park.

"I'm a Lexington native and I've been going to this my entire life," said Sara Turner.

Sara and Brian Turner will return to the Woodland Art Fair for their 10th year. They make posters and do graphic design for their company, Cricket Press. This week is about preparing for two of the busiest days of the year.

"Talking to people and being able to show off new work and seeing that reaction from them to it is really nice," Brian said.

"And I would say the subject matter of a lot of my personal pieces are the regional landscapes," said Sara.

They know a thing or two about starting from the bottom. Sara says they started Cricket Press from their basement.

"We just have a studio, so events like this allow us to touch base with the public," she said.

They like the Woodland Art Fair because it gives them a chance to connect more with the community and build relationships.

"People want to see art before they buy it," Sara said. "They want to see it, they want to touch it, they want to have that relationship with it, and these events provide that."

If you want to learn more about Cricket Press, click here. To learn more about the Woodland Art Fair, click here.


