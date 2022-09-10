Princes William, Harry greet sea of mourners at Windsor

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have joined Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle to view the sea of floral tributes left by the public in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, the princes' grandmother.

The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving to crowds of well-wishers who pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

All four were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public.

It was the two couples’ first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday.