Royals call for mourning period as they plan for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

One day after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, the Royal Family called for a mourning period of seven days following her funeral.

When that funeral will happen, however, is still a question. According to NPR and NBC News, plans before her death called for the funeral to be held at least 10 days later.

Buckingham Palace said on Friday the date of the funeral “will be confirmed in due course.” The funeral will require extensive planning given the number of dignitaries expected to travel to London.

Until the funeral, all royal residences are closed to visitors. Mourners were also invited to leave flowers outside royal residences throughout Great Britain.

According to NBC News, her body will be moved on Saturday and accepted by a military guard of honor who will meet at her residence at Holyrood.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, King Charles III will make his declaration and read and sign an oath. The Principal Proclamation will be read at 11 a.m. from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's Palace in London, Buckingham Palace said.

On Tuesday, NBC reported that Queen Elizabeth’s body will arrive at London's St. Pancras Station, where it will then be taken to Buckingham Palace, and eventually to the Palace of Westminster. The process of moving her body could attract over a million people, officials said.

BBC reported that Queen Elizabeth’s body will lie in state for four days at the Palace of Westminster. The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state was the Queen Mother, who attracted 200,000 visitors in 2002, the BBC reported.

The BBC said that the body will then be transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service. The coffin will then be transported to Windsor Castle for a committal service.