WWII codebreaker Alan Turing honored on UK's new 50-pound note

LONDON (AP) — The rainbow flag is flying proudly above the Bank of England in the heart of London’s financial district to commemorate World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain’s 50-pound note.

The design of the bank note was unveiled Thursday before it is formally issued on June 23, Turing’s birthday.

The 50-pound note is the most valuable in circulation, and the Turing design is laden with high-level security features.

Turing played a pivotal role in breaking the Enigma code in World War II and was prosecuted for homosexuality after the war.

He received a posthumous apology from the British government in 2009.

