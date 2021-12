LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 5:27 p.m. Lexington Police Department was notified of a wreck at Russell Cave and Sahalee Drive.

According to Lieutenant Anderson, the roadway is currently closed as the Collision Reconstruction Unit and Fayette County Coroner are on the scene.

A mini-van and passenger car collided. Two people in the mini-van were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.