Wreck on Russell Cave, Winburn leaves three with non-life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were transported to UK Hospital with what were reported as non-life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police officers responded to Russell Cave and Winburn for an injury crash at 6:25 p.m.

Once arrived, they found two people stuck in a car. Those two were removed.

All three individuals involved in the crash were then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

