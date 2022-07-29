Wrong way driver pleads not guilty in deadly I-75 crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man accused of driving the wrong way on I-75 and crashing into another vehicle has pleaded not guilty to three murder charges.

21-year-old Joshua Poore was charged after police said he was driving a vehicle the wrong way on I-75 southbound in Laurel County. He's accused of crashing into an oncoming vehicle head-on and killing all three people inside. Poore was badly injured in the wreck but survived. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says they suspect he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Poore was arrested and booked in the Laurel County Detention Center on Wednesday. His bond is set at $1 million.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 9th.