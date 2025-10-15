Xerox confirms workforce reductions following Lexmark acquisition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Xerox has confirmed it is reducing its workforce following the completion of its acquisition of Lexmark, as the company works to integrate operations between the two organizations. Notably, Lexmark headquarters is based in Lexington.

The company began notifying employees of the workforce reduction as part of broader integration efforts to merge the two companies' operations, according to a company statement.

"These are difficult, but necessary decisions as we work to integrate our teams and optimize resources for long-term success under the new organization," Xerox said in the statement.

The company said it is committed to treating all affected employees with dignity and respect throughout the process. Xerox did not specify how many positions would be eliminated or provide a timeline for the workforce reduction.

The acquisition of Lexmark was completed recently, though Xerox has not disclosed the financial terms of the deal.