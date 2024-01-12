Yates Elementary celebrates MLK day with special art project

Yates Elementary is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a unique art project.

Michelle Thomas' art class at the Elementary school has been working on the project for the last couple of weeks. The project consists of turning ordinary brown paper shopping bags into eye-catching works of art.

Also, part of the project is learning more about Martin Luther King Jr. himself. The lessons span over two days, including small group discussions, the art itself, and real-world applications of the lessons learned from Dr. King.

After the project is completed, on Monday, Dr. King's birthday, shoppers at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road will be able to get their groceries in these bags.

The hope is that something as simple as these bags will make shoppers reflect on what the MLK holiday is really all about.