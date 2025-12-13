YMCA Reindeer Ramble 5K raises funds for children's programs at Keeneland in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of runners and walkers laced up their sneakers this morning for a good cause in Lexington.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky held its annual Reindeer Ramble 5K at Keeneland. Participants wore holiday costumes including reindeer antlers and Santa hats. The event raised money for a program that helps children and families access summer camps and water safety classes.

"All of the proceeds help the YMCA impact campaign so anyone looking for helping can log onto our website and fill out an application and we're happy to help anyone who might need some extra support," Brent Wallace said.

Wallace is the Regional Operations Director of YMCA of Central Kentucky.

Before the race, runners enjoyed photos with Santa and live holiday music. Awards went to top finishers in different age groups and teams.