'You just don't expect it': Kentucky man wins $50,000 after purchasing $50 scratch-off ticket

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man won $50,000 after purchasing a $50 Millionaire Club scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, Larry Duncan from Dixon said he doesn't usually play the lottery, but something told him to buy a ticket.

Dixon told lottery officials that his mother had passed away a week prior and that he had family in town for the services.

He said he stopped at the Marathon in Dixon to purchase a few tickets and initially won $55 but returned home to be with his family.

The following day, Duncan said they needed an ingredient for the dessert they were making, so he returned to the Marathon to get it.

According to lottery officials, Duncan bought the ingredient and another ticket.

When scratching off the ticket, it revealed the top prize of $50,000.

Kentucky Lottery

Duncan told lottery officials that he handed the bag with graham crackers and the winning ticket to his sister-in-law once he got home.

He said his wife, Yolanda, and family couldn't believe the win.

Ducan and his wife walked away with a check for $35,750 after taxes.

The Marathon will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Duncan told lottery officials he planned to get a 2024 Camaro, and the winnings would make it easier.