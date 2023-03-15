You may be eligible to have volunteers remove storm debris from your Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Emergency Management is allowing Fayette County residents to register for volunteers to remove storm debris from their homes.

The removal services are for elderly residents, medically fragile individuals, and those with physical or developmental disabilities.

Emergency Management says this will extend to persons who have no other means for debris removal.

Lexington officials are working with volunteer agencies that may be able to send workers to Lexington for several days.

Officials say that nothing is scheduled, but they want to begin the registration process to see if there is a significant need for the services.

To register, you can call LEXCALL at 859-425-2255.