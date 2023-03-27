'You may now eat each other's faces': 'Cocaine Bear' officiates Lexington wedding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There was a "beary" special wedding Monday in Lexington.

A Pikeville couple tied the knot at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall near downtown Lexington.

The officiant? None other than the stuffed "Cocaine Bear" featured as the star in the recent movie by the same name.

Mall owner, Griffin VanMeter, said he posted about making the bear, nicknamed Pablo Eskobear, the store's mascot.

He announced the bear was open to officiating weddings.

The couple reached out and the rest was history.

"We were happy to make all of this love collide and have the first cocaine bear wedding," said VanMeter.

The happy couple Alexandra Venturino and Armando Elizondo said this will be a memorable story to tell their future kids and grandkids.

