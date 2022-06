LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A young child has died after an apparent drowning in a Laurel County swimming pool.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says it happened in western Laurel County at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say when they got to the scene, emergency service personnel performed CPR on the 23-month-old, and the child was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in London, but later died.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is still investigating what happened.