Young girl recovering after being shot in Lexington overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after a juvenile girl was shot in the city early Sunday morning.

Officers say the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on West New Circle Road.

According to police, the girl was in the passenger seat of a car going down New Circle when another car pulled up alongside hers and opened fire.

Police were able to treat the girl's wounds on scene before she was taken to the hospital.

There's no information on any suspects in this shooting right now.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lexington Police.