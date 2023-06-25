Young runners taking strides in honor of Trinity Gay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been more than six years since Trinity Gay was killed.

The 14-year-old was shot and killed while in a parking lot at a Lexington Restaurant.

Trinity was a young track stand out for Scott County High School, a passion she gets honest from her father, former USA Olympian and Lexington native Tyson Gay.

Saturday, runners and watchers alike made their way to the Transylvania University Sports Complex for a full day of hurdles, sprints and long jumps for the sixth annual Trinity Gay Memorial Classic.

This is the first year that Tyson Gay has attended the event.

He talked with LEX 18 about how after years of grieving the loss of his daughter, he is ready to give back to the community and bring awareness to gun violence, especially among our youth.

A mission that he knows his daughter would want him to take on.

"She was so bright. Her light shined so bright. I just remember her always laughing and enjoying life man," Gay said.

"If I can inspire anybody with any words of encouragement. Any kids. The community. Just start coming out running and giving yourself opportunity to have a great time then I'm going to do it."

Along with the track events, there was also a one lap memorial walk for people to take part in to honor Trinity's memory.