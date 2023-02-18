NKY closing Ohio River water intakes as 'precautionary measure' for possible East Palestine contamination

CINCINNATI — Northern Kentucky is following in the footsteps of Cincinnati as it closes its Ohio River water intakes ahead of possibly contaminated water from the East Palestine train derailment.

Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) announced Saturday that it is officially shutting off its Ohio River intakes as a "precautionary measure." NKWD previously said on Feb. 10 that they intended to close down the water intakes as a precaution if chemicals from the train derailment continued downstream.

"Maintaining the safety of our community's drinking water is our highest priority," said Lindsey Rechtin, president and CEO of NKWD.

The decision also comes after Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) decided Friday to shut off its water intakes from the Ohio River and switch to reserves. GCWW said their decision came "out of an abundance of caution."

NKWD serves roughly 300,000 people in Campbell and Kenton counties, as well as portions of Boone, Grant and Pendleton counties. It also serves CVG airport.

"As a community member, I am grateful to know that the health of my family is safe because of their efforts," Rechtin said.

NKWD said they have been working closely with GCWW and the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) on monitoring the Ohio River.

The water intake closures come after hundreds of tests and samples have been performed on the Ohio River. GCWW said on Saturday, Feb. 18 they had tested approximately 148 samples from the date of derailment, and "no detectable levels of the chemicals have been found."

NKWD anticipates the possible remnants of the spill between Saturday night and early Sunday morning, whereas GCWW latest update estimates the expected arrival is some time early Monday morning.

Outside of its work with GCWW and ORSANCO, NKWD said it's going to conduct additional testing over the next few days as the possible contaminated water is anticipated. They'll also be utilizing NKWD's "state-of-the-art treatment processes" as a protective barrier, which includes powder activated carbon in addition to granular activated carbon.

NKWD said they will run off of reserves until the intakes are reopened, which will depend upon sample testing.

