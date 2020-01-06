No. 13 Kentucky takes down No. 22 Tennessee 80-76

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A stellar performance from sophomore guard Rhyne Howard led #13 Kentucky to victory over #22 Tennessee at Memorial Coliseum.

The final on Sunday afternoon was 80-76.

Howard went 7-of-13 from behind the arc on her way to scoring a career-high 37 points. She also collected 9 boards, had 5 assists, 2 blocks and 3 steals.

Redshirt senior Sabrina Haines added in 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal.

The Wildcats forced 21 turnovers and those translated to buckets; the Cats finished with 28 points off of turnovers to the Volunteers 13.

The Vols shot just 27.3% from deep but dominated the Cats inside, with 44 points in the paint and 41 rebounds.

Kentucky improves to 12-2 on the season and 1-1 in the SEC.

Tennessee falls to 11-3 on the season and 1-1 in the SEC.

Next up for the Wildcats is the Alabama Crimson Tide. That game is on the road on Thursday night.

