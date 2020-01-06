Menu

Watch

Actions

No. 13 Kentucky takes down No. 22 Tennessee 80-76

Posted: 7:55 PM, Jan 05, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-05 19:58:53-05
items.[0].image.alt
kentucky women's basketball.jpg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A stellar performance from sophomore guard Rhyne Howard led #13 Kentucky to victory over #22 Tennessee at Memorial Coliseum.

The final on Sunday afternoon was 80-76.

Howard went 7-of-13 from behind the arc on her way to scoring a career-high 37 points. She also collected 9 boards, had 5 assists, 2 blocks and 3 steals.

Redshirt senior Sabrina Haines added in 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal.

The Wildcats forced 21 turnovers and those translated to buckets; the Cats finished with 28 points off of turnovers to the Volunteers 13.

The Vols shot just 27.3% from deep but dominated the Cats inside, with 44 points in the paint and 41 rebounds.

Kentucky improves to 12-2 on the season and 1-1 in the SEC.

Tennessee falls to 11-3 on the season and 1-1 in the SEC.

Next up for the Wildcats is the Alabama Crimson Tide. That game is on the road on Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Last Chance! Hurry!

Last Chance! Get Yours NOW!