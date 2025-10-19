'No Kings' rally bring hundreds to Kentucky State Capitol to protest Trump administration

FRANKFORT, K.y. — Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort today as part of nationwide "No Kings" rallies, voicing opposition to how the Trump administration is running the country.

The peaceful demonstration brought together families and activists who say they have a different vision of America than President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" message.

"I wanted to make sure I was raising my kids to understand what America used to be like, what should be like, what it could be like, where the freedom of speech is championed, where empathy and collaboration are championed," Megan Cummins said.

Cummins attended the protest with her daughter Molly, using the demonstration as a teaching moment.

"We've got to get past the division. Like, if you're a Republican, fine, if you're a Democrat, fine. We used to be a nation where we could talk together, where we had disagreements," Megan said.

Her daughter expressed similar sentiments.

"It doesn't matter what your political party is, it doesn't matter what gender you are, who you love, just love everyone," Molly said.

"There's so many people here and so many, like so much diversity here, and it just it makes me so happy to see that so many people are coming here to fight for this cause. It just makes me happy," she added.

Other protesters expressed concerns about threats to democratic institutions under the Trump administration. Some participants said they believe the current political climate resembles historical authoritarian movements.

"My dad fought he died as a result of fighting this very same philosophy, this fascist philosophy," one protester said.

Several attendees voiced concerns about potential retaliation for exercising their constitutional rights.

"We are being threatened for using and exercising our First Amendment rights, and the fact that people are afraid they're hiding their identities because they're afraid they'll be targeted," another protester said.

Cummins noted that even people who typically support conservative politics are feeling the same way.

"I know just from family and friends that have been on the opposite side of the aisle, they're starting to get concerned," Megan said.

Despite the political tensions, protesters emphasized the importance of standing up for their beliefs and working toward positive change.

"It's important we stand up," Megan said.

"There's so much improvement that could be made. It could be so much better," Molly concluded.

