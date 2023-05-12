Watch Now
Northern Kentucky 15-year-old graduates high school with 4.48 GPA

Posted at 5:09 PM, May 12, 2023
He's a smart guy 🎶 A Covington Latin student is graduating high school at the age of 15.

Fort Thomas native Anthony Brown will graduate with a 4.48 GPA, having taken eight AP classes and 14 Honors classes during his time at Covington Latin. While he was accepted into the University of Kentucky, UC Santa Barbara and Seton Hall, Brown chose to attend the University of California, San Diego to study biological science.

While his GPA shows his hard work in the classroom, Covington Latin said Brown's "impressive" resume also includes being elected student body president, 10 years of piano and competing on varsity baseball, swimming and cross country for four years. Brown received the KHSAA Triple Threat Award and Academic All-State Honors all four years of high school.

Brown and his class of 41 students will graduate May 20. Covington Latin said 14 of those students will be 16 years old.

