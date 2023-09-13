NSYNC reunites for the first time in a decade at 2023 VMAs

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony had a moment that made ’90s music fans explode with joy when *NSYNC took the stage.

Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake strolled onto the Prudential Center stage to thunderous applause. It was the first time the group appeared together on stage since the 2013 VMA show, when Timberlake was given the Video Vanguard Award, according to Billboard.

Unfortunately for fans, the boys were only there to present the Best Pop award, not to perform.

Shortly before their appearance, the band released a video on their official X account (formerly Twitter.)

“5 *NSYNC members walk into an elevator…” the caption teased.

5 *NSYNC members walk into an elevator…. pic.twitter.com/dIMLQTmf1P — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) September 13, 2023

When the quintet appeared on the stage, the crowd went crazy, and one superstar fan couldn’t contain her excitement: Taylor Swift.

In a video shared by the official *NSYNC account on social media, Swift is clearly fangirling over the group.

A few minutes later, she joined *NSYNC onstage — she won the award they were presenting — and continued to show her excitement over their surprise appearance.

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this,” she told the screaming fans in the crowd while pointing to *NSYNC and then to her award. She even confessed she had the group’s dolls as a little girl.

Swift then asked the question that all *NSYNC fans want to know. Will the “I Want You Back” singers perform together again soon?

“Are you doing something?” she asked. “What’s going to happen now? They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is!”

While the group hasn’t released any official news about a reunion beyond their VMA appearance, there have been hints that the band may have something planned.

For years, fans have been watching closely for the possibility that their favorite former boy band may reunite. However, in recent months, publicity for the new “Trolls Band Together” film, starring Justin Timberlake, has given fans reason for hope.

The new trailer for the movie has a lot of references to popular ’90s groups, including *NSYNC, and this has led to speculation that perhaps the “Bye Bye Bye” band is saying hello once more to collaborating.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next with the *NSYNC. But, it sure was great to see them on stage again!

