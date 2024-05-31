Watch Now

Marian Robinson, former first lady Michelle Obama's mother, dies at 86

Robinson became well-known by the American public during the Obama administration when she moved into the White House to help take care of her granddaughters.
First lady Michelle Obama lands in Milan, Italy to visit Expo 2015, with her daughters Malia and Sasha, and her mother Marian Robinson.
Davide Calabresi/ Shutterstock
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 18:16:38-04

Marian Robinson, former first lady Michelle Obama's mother, has died. She was 86 years old. Robinson became well-known during the Obama administration after she moved from her home in Chicago into the White House to help care for her granddaughters.

She was often seen accompanying the family on presidential trips, but was not a government employee.

Mrs. Obama said in a statement, "My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today."

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

