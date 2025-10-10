Sister Jean, who rose to fame during Loyola’s Final Four run, dead at 106

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Loyola University Chicago’s beloved nun and chaplain known as Sister Jean, who rose to national fame in 2018 during the men’s basketball team’s Final Four run, has died, the university announced late Thursday.

She was 106.

According to her official biography, Sister Jean performed numerous duties for Loyola and its men’s basketball program. Prior to becoming the team’s chaplain, she served as its academic adviser. The university noted that she provided “both spiritual support and practical advice on the players’ game performance.”

“In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff,” Loyola President Mark C. Reed said. “While we feel grief and a sense of loss, there is great joy in her legacy. Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us.”

Her biggest claim to fame came as the face of the program during its surprising run to the 2018 Final Four — the Ramblers’ first appearance in 55 years.

Schmidt was often seen on television broadcasts during that tournament as she drew intense media interest.

Three years later, at age 102, she was in attendance for Loyola's run to the Sweet 16.

Even after turning 100, she continued working with the men’s basketball team until earlier this year.

When she turned 105, she received a proclamation from President Joe Biden.