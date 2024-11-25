Owen County wrestling match to support recovering teens

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Kentucky families are feeling the support of their community after hundreds of people turned out for a wrestling fundraiser at Owen County High School.

The fight night wasn't just for fun, it was to honor 13-year-old Carter Patton, a Maurice Bowling Middle schooler, and 19-year-old Leyla Hernandez, an Owen County High School graduate.

"It was heartwarming. Just to- just to see what the community is doing for us and just to see them uplifting him and bringing the community together," said Stanley Patton, the father of Carter Patton, who suffered a traumatic brain injury back in July from an ATV crash. "Honestly it's a miracle. It's a blessing from God. You know eight days into it they wasn't giving him much of a chance. We just gave it all to the Lord and prayed and prayer works. He's farther along than he should be right now."

Come Wednesday, Leyla will also get to return home. Last month, she woke up from a coma she's been in since August after a car crash left her with a traumatic brain injury and a couple strokes.

"It was very hard at first she wasn't left alone ever and it was very hard because our mom had to leave work. Our dad had to leave work. It was just really hard," explains Lilliana Hernandez, the younger sister of Leyla.

To help out both families, Generation Next Pro Wrestling teamed up with the Future Business Leaders of America advisor at Owen County High School. All to help raise funds through a wrestling match.

"It's times like that the community needs to come together. Stand together and nights like this where an organization like Generation Next Pro Wrestling can help to make that possible if we help with hospital bill. If we can help with whatever hardships the families are going through," said Maxx Sledd, a chairman

of the GNPW organization.

Five matches entertained the audience on Saturday, including Carter, who sat in the front row. Merchandise and other items being sold helped contribute to the fundraiser.

"Well it was very relieving. It was - you could tell that somebody actually cared and there were people that actually cared but you could tell from this school and it meant a lot," explains Hernandez.

"It's really great what the community can do. We're just happy. We're happy- We're happy to live in Owen County. We're happy that he's here still with us and we're happy that God still answers prayers," said Stanley.