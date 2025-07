Patrick Herion was born in Bartlett, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago and he is excited to call the Bluegrass home. For the past few years he worked in Columbia Missouri where he worked towards a masters degree in meteorology. He is a huge baseball fan (go cubs!) and college sports fan.

Patrick spends his off days writing, cooking and watching all kinds of sports. If you see him around, stop by and say hello. He loves to talk to just about anyone.