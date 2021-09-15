Pens Designed Specifically For Left-Handed People Make Life So Much Easier

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you are a lefty, you are exceptional and unique. Experts estimate that only about 10% of the population is left-handed.

Because of this, the world is designed with right-handed people in mind, and any southpaw will confirm that some things are just more difficult when your left hand is dominant. From cutting with scissors to swiping a credit card to writing with a pen and paper, loads of things are more complicated for left-handed folks.

Thankfully, there are some products that make things a little easier for lefties. One common item that you might use every day at work, home or school is a writing utensil. Maped Helix, which has been developing stationery products since 1887, offers a collection of items specially adapted for left-handed people. One of its most popular options is its line of Maped Visio Left-Handed Pens.

The Maped Visio pen has been adapted for an ideal grip, which the company says is “guided, but not forced” and guaranteed to be comfortable.

The grip of the pen is coated with soft, anti-slip material that allows fingers to take an optimal position, and the ergonomically designed curved barrel angles the tip of the pen, offering left-handers more visibility as they write.

No more dragging your hand across the page as you write, smudging ink all over the paper and the side of your palm or painfully maneuvering your hand up and away from the page.

The pens are available on Amazon, where they have more than 5,000 ratings with an average star rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. You can pick up a pack of two black pens with black ink for $7 or grab a three-pack with black-, blue- and red-ink pens for less than a dollar more.

If you or someone you love is a lefty, be sure to check out the brand’s other left-handed products while you’re looking at the pens, so you can supply your whole home office with comfortable tools. Options include scissors, pencil sharpeners and box cutters, among others.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.