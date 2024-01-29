Pentagon identifies 3 US troops killed in drone attack in Jordan

The three American troops who were killed during a drone strike at a U.S. military base in Jordan over the weekend have been identified.

The Pentagon identified the three soldiers who lost their lives as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia.; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia.; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

“These three fallen heroes were deployed to Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and the international coalition working to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS,” said Deputy Spokesperson for the Defense Department Sabrina Singh during a press conference Monday. “These brave Americans and their families are in our prayers, and the entire Department of Defense warrants their loss. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.”

According to Singh, they were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a U.S. Army reserve unit located at Fort Moore, Georgia.

Earlier on Monday, Waycross, Georgia, Spc. Sanders' hometown, posted a photo of the soldier and expressed sorrow over the loss.

“The City is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kennedy Ladon Sanders, who gave her life in service to our country. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. In honor of her sacrifice, the City has lowered our flags to half-mast today. We are also working on additional ways to pay tribute to Kennedy and her service. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones as they mourn this tremendous loss,” the post read.

During the presser, Singh mentioned that there were eight injured individuals who needed evacuation from Jordan to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, with three of them scheduled for immediate transfer to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center for additional care, while the remaining five, who have mild traumatic brain injuries, have been assessed and are expected to return to duty.

The Pentagon is still investigating the attack.

