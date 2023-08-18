Person of interest sought in killing of Texas girl

A person of interest was named in the killing of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez.

Her body was found Saturday under a bed at an apartment in Pasadena, Texas, where she and her father had been staying.

Police announced on Friday that they want to speak with 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez.

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said a key was found near the child's remains, and it accessed a door at a nearby apartment where Garcia-Rodriguez was staying.

Bruegger added they currently do not know where Garcia-Rodriguez is located. He reportedly told his two roommates that he was leaving. When they asked for the key back to the apartment, Bruegger told them that he was going to keep it.

"He didn't have the key," Bruegger. "The key to that apartment was in the victim's apartment."

SEE MORE: 11-year-old girl who was left home alone killed in 'brutal' attack

Bruegger said Garcia-Rodriguez is from Guatemala and entered the country at the El Paso border in January. He reportedly spent time in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, prior to moving to Pasadena.

The 11-year-old girl's death was met with shock by many in the community. Bruegger noted that responding officers were distraught after visiting the gruesome scene where the girl was sexually assaulted and placed in a trash bag.

Maria had reportedly communicated with her father moments after he left for work, leaving him a message that there was a stranger at the door. That was reportedly the last communication he had with Maria. He found her body when he returned to the apartment.

Anyone with information about Garcia-Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com