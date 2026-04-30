Pet of the Day on April 30: Buck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Buck is our Pet of the Day on April 30! He's a 4-month-old Labrador mix. Buck is a soon-to-be big, gentle sweetheart who is ready to be someone's best friend!

Thursday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day - There will be free adoptions for ALL LHS animals today, including our younger pups like Buck.

Anyone interested in Buck can meet him at the Susan M. Malcomb Humane Campus on Old Frankfort Pike from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 30.

Find more information about Buck on the Lexington Humane Society website.