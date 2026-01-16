Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
CommunityPet of the Day

Actions

Pet of the Day on Jan. 16: Rodger

Featured Image Custom Edit (24).png
Lexington Humane Society
Featured Image Custom Edit (24).png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rodger is our Pet of the Day on Jan. 16! He is a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix. He loves to play with toys and has a calm demeanor overall.

Anyone interested in Rodger can meet him at the Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart in Hamburg.

Find more information about Rodger on the Lexington Humane Society website.

Adopt Joy event promos (2).png

Join the Lexington Human SocietySaturday on Saturday, January 17, at our Everyday Adoption Center located inside PetSmart in the Hamburg Pavilion as the take part in the PetSmart Charities Adopt Joy event! Stop by to meet adoptable pets with reduced—or even FREE—adoption fees. Help us find loving homes for our animals as we prepare for upcoming renovations at this location. (Malcomb Campus on Old Frankfort Pike will be CLOSED Saturday for this event.)

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18