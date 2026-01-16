Pet of the Day on Jan. 16: Rodger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rodger is our Pet of the Day on Jan. 16! He is a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix. He loves to play with toys and has a calm demeanor overall.

Anyone interested in Rodger can meet him at the Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart in Hamburg.

Find more information about Rodger on the Lexington Humane Society website.

Lexington Humane Society

Join the Lexington Human SocietySaturday on Saturday, January 17, at our Everyday Adoption Center located inside PetSmart in the Hamburg Pavilion as the take part in the PetSmart Charities Adopt Joy event! Stop by to meet adoptable pets with reduced—or even FREE—adoption fees. Help us find loving homes for our animals as we prepare for upcoming renovations at this location. (Malcomb Campus on Old Frankfort Pike will be CLOSED Saturday for this event.)

