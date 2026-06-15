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Pet of the Day on June 15: Sweet Carrot-line

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Lexington Humane Society
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Sweet Carrot-line is our Pet of the Day on June 15! She is a 3-year-old Bunny Rabbit that was found as a stray at the beginning of June.

Sweet Carrot-line is a sweet and laid-back girl that loves being pet and taking treats (like flowers and dandelions!) from your hand.

Anyone interested in Sweet Carrot-line can meet her at the Adoption Center on Old Frankfort Pike. Her adoption fee is $19.

Find more information about Sweet Carrot-line on the Lexington Humane Society website.

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