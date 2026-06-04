Pet of the Day on June 4: Alucard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Alucard is our Pet of the Day on June 4! He is a 4-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix. Alucard is a charming grey Tabby who will confidently approach new friends for pets.

Anyone interested in Alucard can meet him at the Susan M. Malcomb Humane Campus on Old Frankfort Pike.

Thursday is National Hug Your Cat Day, and we're celebrating with waived adoption fees for all felines at both of our adoption centers! (Today, 6/4 only)

Find more information about Alucard on the Lexington Humane Society's website.

