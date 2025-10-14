Pet of the Day on Oct. 14: Mary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mary is our Pet of the Day on Oct. 14! She is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair mix who has does well with children.

The Lexington Human Society writes, "Autumn vibes and kitty cuddles go hand-in-hand - and Mary is the perfect example! This 1-year-old black-and-white beauty has been with us since May, dreaming of a forever home where she can enjoy warm laps, gentle pets, and all the cozy fall vibes. Could this be her season to find you?"

Anyone interested in Mary can meet her at the Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart in Hamburg.

Find more information on Mary on the Lexington Humane Society website.