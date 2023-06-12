PGA Tour golfer tackled by security at end of tournament

Adam Hadwin, a Canadian PGA Tour pro who had just finished in 12th place at the RBC Canadian Open, was tackled by security at the end of Sunday's tournament.

Video of the incident was published by TSN.

The tournament ended after a long playoff as fellow Canadian Nick Taylor sunk a 72-foot eagle putt to win and become the first Canuck in nearly seven decades to claim Canada's only annual PGA Tour event.

Hadwin, along with fellow Canadian and former Masters champ Mike Weir, were on the edge of the green ready to celebrate Hadwin's victory. Hadwin had a bottle of champagne in his hand when a security guard mistook Hadwin for a fan.

Taylor and his caddy could be seen on video telling the guard to let him go.

Hadwin seems to be taking the incident in stride.

"Put it in the Louvre!" he responded to a photo of the tackle.

Taylor said he got a little bit of champagne on his hat.

"I hope he's all right. He was upright when I saw him later. So I hope he doesn't wake up tomorrow morning with any broken ribs or anything," he said.

Winning his home country's Open was a special moment for Taylor, who claimed his third career PGA Tour title.

"I feel like we all support each other so much, for them to stick around," he said. "I think all of us said it this week, if us individually weren't the people to win, we really want another Canadian to do it and break this long drought. So to have them there, it's amazing. I've looked up to Mike Weir and watched him play golf for so long and for him to be there was special."

