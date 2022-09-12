A Memory Foam Pillow For Neck And Shoulder Pain Could Improve Your Sleep

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As a person who considers themselves a “bad sleeper,” one of the issues that prevents me from sleeping is not having the proper pillow for neck and shoulder pain.

My neck and shoulders are tight all night and nearly every morning, which leads to a lack of sleep and headaches during the day. You may be experiencing the same issues, but there is an easy way to minimize your discomfort.

You can buy a pillow that helps relieve the neck and shoulder pain that you experience overnight. In fact, there’s one on Amazon that shoppers with the same issues are raving about.

The Elviros Cervical Memory Foam pillow for neck and shoulder pain has a contoured design that supports and aligns your head, neck, shoulders and back. By reducing stress to the cervical vertebra and spine, it’s made to help you improve your sleep and get some relief from neck and shoulder pain.

Priced at $47 for the standard size and $50 for the queen, the pillow is made of high-density slow rebound memory foam and created for back and side sleeping. The standard and queen sizes are at different heights, so you’ll want to make sure you pick the right one for you. This product also includes a breathable pillowcase that helps air circulate to keep the pillow cool.

With almost 34,000 reviews, the pillow has 3.9 out of 5 stars. About 52% of customers give it a full 5 stars and another 17% give it four stars. Customers say the pillow helps them fall asleep and is great for pain relief. They note it is better than a standard pillow and works well for side sleepers.

While the majority of customers are happy with the pillow, some of the negative reviews mention that it is very firm, so if you prefer a softer pillow, this one’s likely not for you. Other reviewers say you need to make sure you order the correct size, as the standard size may be too small for some adults.

One customer who gave the pillow a full five stars says it gave them the best sleep they’ve had in years.

“I didn’t realize what a difference this pillow had made with my quality of sleep and neck pain until I went away on vacation and all I could think about was how much I wish I had brought this pillow with me,” Emily Ammon wrote. “I’ve struggled with neck issues for years and finally took the plunge in trying out a cervical pillow and after reading numerous reviews of all of the options out there I am so glad I decided on this one. I sleep so much better now and I have noticed my neck pain has become pretty minimal.”

While this cervical pillow has a good rating and the most reviews, there are several similar pillows on Amazon as well.

This Zamat Adjustable Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is priced at $56, but you can save 10% by clipping an online coupon, which takes the price to around $50. The pillow features a butterfly shape, neck contouring, a central cavity and an adjustable height.

With more than 3,000 5-star reviews and an overall score of 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 4,500 reviews, this pillow is a “game changer,” according to customers. They say it’s a great pillow for neck and shoulder pain. Many note that the adjustable height is the best part.

Are you looking for a new pillow?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.