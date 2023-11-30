Police investigate NBA's Josh Giddey over claims he dated minor

Police in Newport Beach, California have confirmed that an investigation has begun in response to online claims that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey was in a relationship with a minor.

Police released a statement obtained by ESPN writing, "The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case."

The allegations spread quickly online after starting last week. The claims said 21-year-old Giddey dated a female minor who was possibly 16 years old.

Police said in a statement that their probe "aims to ensure a fair and thorough investigation process while maintaining the privacy and dignity of everyone involved."

Police in Newport Beach said they would continue to update the public with messages posted to the social platform X.

The NBA also said it was launching its own investigation into the claims. The Thunder's Head Coach Mark Daigneault said he had considered it to be a personal matter for Giddey and would not comment on the situation last week when asked by reporters.

When asked by local media about the situation, Daigneault said Josh would still play in games and said he would not "comment on anything as it relates to Josh off the court."

Giddey recently spoke to reporters when asked about the claims and said he had no further comment on the matter. The online claims included photos and videos that purported to support the allegations.

Giddey, who is from Australia, is in his third season with the NBA. He is a former sixth overall pick and a current starter for the Thunder, who hold an 11-6 record as of Wednesday.

Police in Newport Beach urged the public to reach out with any additional information or tips that could aid them in the investigation.

