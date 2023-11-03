Police order lockdown in rural Montana active shooter search

Police said a search was initiated for an active shooter on Thursday night in the eastern Montana city of Glendive.

Scripps News Billings reported that the sheriff's office said multiple victims were reported in the shooting that happened in a field in a rural area. Authorities ordered a lockdown for residents which included the Dawson County Community College and public school facilities in the city.

The lockdown affected a 10-mile radius of the shooting scene as residents were asked to lock their doors and to stay inside.

The Glendive Police Department said in a Facebook post that residents should also lock their windows and said residents should stay inside until "the all clear is given."

The Dawson Sheriff said landlines were "being flooded" and asked residents not to call unless they have information about the search or if they have an emergency. The Glendive Police Department also asked the public to only call their landlines if they had an emergency or information to help the investigation.

