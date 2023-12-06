Police: Suspect dead following active shooter at UNLV in Las Vegas

A suspect in an active shooter incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is dead, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitans Police Department.

Police responded to the area near BEAM Hall around noon amid reports that there were multiple victims.

Police said additional shots were fired at the campus Student Union, Scripps News Las Vegas reported.

Police were advising people in the area to shelter in place, and authorities told the public to avoid the area.

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus issued a statement sayingher office was closely monitoring reports at UNLV and were in constant communication with law enforcement to find ways to assist.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said her office is also closely monitoring the situation.

"Please seek safety and listen to our law enforcement officers responding to the scene," she said.

The White House said it would continue to monitor the situation as well.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

