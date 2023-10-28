Police: Maine mas shooter's body was found in box trailer

Robert Card, the suspect in mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that killed 18 people and injured 13 others, is dead.

His body was found Friday night in a box trailer that was parked in an overflow lot of the Maine Recycling Corporation, according to Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck.

It's unclear how long Card had been dead before his body was found.

The overflow lot is near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls. It had not been searched prior to the time when Card's body was found; however, nearby areas were previously searched, Sauschuck said. He added that the overflow lot was searched after the owner of the recycling center contacted authorities to ask if they had searched the trailers in that lot.

Card died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. Sauschuck said two firearms were found with his body. Another firearm was found in a vehicle he was believed to have been driving

"There have been a number of firearms recovered as part of this investigation and some of them have been purchased very recently," an official with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said during a Saturday press briefing.

Police believe Card is the sole person responsible for the Wednesday shootings at Just-in-Time Recreation, also known as Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, which it was previously named, and Schemengees Bar & Grille.

Card's body was found about 48 hours after the first shooting occurred.

Sauschuck wouldn't comment on why Card targeted the two locations, only saying that he believed there was a mental health component to it, including "hearing voices" and "paranoia."

Card reportedly left a note to a loved one at his home.

“I wouldn’t describe it as a suicide note, but it had the tone and tenor this individual would not be around," Sauschuck said. He added that the note included bank information and the passcode to Card's phone.

The shelter-in-place order in Lewiston and surrounding areas was lifted just hours before police found Card's body.

Saturday is the official start of hunting season in Maine. The state planned on prohibiting hunting in Lewiston and surrounding areas while law enforcement searched for Card, but after his body was found on Friday night, Sauschuck said hunting would be allowed.

Card was a petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve. A spokesperson with the Army said Card was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in Saco, Maine.

The Army said he enlisted in 2002 and was never been deployed to combat area.

There were signs that Card may have been a risk. He was committed to a mental institution in the summer after after he reported hearing voices, officials said.

However, Sauschuck said that he had no information to suggest Card was forcibly committed, which could have raised a flag when he attempted to purchase a gun.

