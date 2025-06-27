Key provisions cut as Congress races against 'Big Beautiful Bill' deadline

Congress is facing a tight deadline to pass President Donald Trump's tax cut and spending bill, with the White House setting a deadline one week from Friday. Frustration is growing among lawmakers, who are still awaiting the bill's text and details about what provisions have been omitted or included.

The process is causing headaches, particularly for Republican leadership, as a key policy referee, the Senate parliamentarian, continues to decide what can be part of the bill.

Republicans are attempting to pass the bill using a method that circumvents the filibuster and potential objections from Democrats, allowing passage with Republican votes alone. This procedure, however, requires more scrutiny and constraints compared to a typical bill, necessitating the involvement of the parliamentarian.

Several key provisions proposed by Republicans have been removed by the parliamentarian. Among the excised measures are removing Medicaid coverage for certain immigrants and a proposal to sell public lands. Additionally, funding cuts for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have also been excluded.

RELATED STORY | Senate prepares for crucial vote on President Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill"

These provisions were integral to Republicans' strategies for offsetting costs and preventing the bill from significantly increasing the deficit, especially given President Trump's aim to eliminate taxes on tips and overtime pay—expensive items that require financial offsets. The removal of these cost-saving measures presents challenges for Republican leadership, with some members suggesting that they should disregard President Trump's July 4 deadline.

There is a sentiment among some Republicans to take more time to thoroughly discuss the bill's details and ensure understanding of each provision's impact. While President Trump has set a self-imposed patriotic deadline in time for Independence Day, considerations are turning toward the August recess. Concerns loom over the possibility of the U.S. hitting the debt ceiling during August, which could risk a default.

A debt ceiling hike is part of the proposal, underscoring the urgency of passing the package before a potential default scenario. Despite President Trump's firm stance on the July 4 deadline, uncertainty remains about whether lawmakers can meet it, especially since they will be in session all weekend without a finalized bill.

Votes on the legislation could occur as soon as tonight.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.