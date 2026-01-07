War Powers Resolution heads to Senate as push to curb Venezuela actions grows

The Trump administration’s foreign-policy ambitions are triggering a renewed, bipartisan push on Capitol Hill to curb the president’s military authority, as questions swirl about what actions the United States may take next in Venezuela and whether other countries or their leaders could face a similar fate.

A key focus of the debate is a War Powers Resolution. A vote is expected Thursday in the Senate, and if it passes both chambers, it would prohibit President Donald Trump from taking further military action in Venezuela without explicit congressional authorization. The measure is backed by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, among others, but it remains unclear whether it has the necessary support to become law. A similar measure failed late last year.

RELATED STORY | ‘I’m a decent man’: Venezuela’s Maduro pleads not guilty in US federal court

Lawmakers also are planning future votes to limit the president’s ability to use military force in other nations. In recent days, the Trump administration has openly talked about potential operations or involvement in Colombia, Cuba, Greenland and even Iran — signaling a broadened scope for potential U.S. missions abroad.

There is a long-standing history of presidents ignoring legal limits around their military power abroad, said David Janovsky, who studies presidential power at the Project On Government Oversight. Article One of the Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war, he said, but Congress has been hesitant to enforce that power in recent decades. He noted that presidents from both parties have grown comfortable using the military without initial congressional approval.

“There is, unfortunately, a longstanding institutional reluctance by Congress to not get too involved in this,” Janovsky added, suggesting the hesitation may stem from concerns about looking weak abroad.

RELATED STORY | Trump details US oil strategy in Venezuela, says US will receive up to 50 million barrels of oil right away

President Trump has said the United States is not at war with Venezuela and has contended that informing Congress of every plan could lead to leaks. Still, any congressional restriction on the president’s ability to deploy force would influence how the United States engages with Venezuela and potentially alter broader U.S. strategy in the region.

White House adviser Stephen Miller said this week that the United States’ presence off Venezuela’s coast keeps the U.S. in a position of leverage for the time being.

“By definition we are in charge because we have the United States military stationed outside the country. We set the terms and conditions,” Miller said.