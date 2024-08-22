Fact-checking Tim Walz's VP nomination acceptance speech at the DNC

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took the podium at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday in Chicago to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president.

The Scripps News team monitored his speech to fact-check his remarks.

CLAIM: Walz said Trump and Vance will ban abortion across the country



Trump has said he does not favor a national abortion ban. Instead, he says the states should determine whether to allow abortions. Also, this year, a federal abortion ban was eliminated from the Republican Party's platform.

CLAIM: Walz said Trump and Vance would repeal the Affordable Care Act



Trump, who once favored repealing “Obamacare,” now says he will keep it “unless we can do something much better." In a post on Truth Social, the former president said, without providing details, that he would make the ACA "much better, stronger, and far less expensive."

CLAIM: Walz said Trump and Vance would “gut Social Security and Medicare."



There’s no evidence to support this claim. Trump posted to Truth Social says he would “Fight for and protect Social Security and Medicare with NO CUTS, including no change to the retirement age.”

CLAIM: Walz said he and his wife, Gwen, used fertility treatments to conceive their children.



The couple has spoken about using fertility treatments while discussing protecting the rights to "reproductive freedom." Gwen Walz has clarified in the past that the couple used IUI, not IVF, to have their children.

CLAIM: Under his leadership, Walz said Minnesota made sure students got breakfast and lunch every day at school.



In 2023, Walz signed a bill that made Minnesota the fourth state in the nation to provide free breakfast and lunches to children at participating schools.

