Afghan migrants ordered to report to ICE on Christmas, New Year's Day

Afghan migrants are receiving letters ordering them to report to ICE offices on Christmas and New Year's Day as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown during the holidays, according to a top Afghan advocacy group.

In a copy shared by AfghanEvac, the call-in letter shows an appointment date of December 25 and lists the reason as "scheduled report check-in." The letter includes a request to bring documents to the appointment. The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to requests for comment about the notices.

AfghanEvac founder Shawn VanDiver called these check-ins deeply troubling, pointing out that lawyers and advocates are not as accessible during federal holidays and federal courts are closed.

"ICE is trying to ruin Christmas," "We don't think that they are going to be doing interviews on those federal holidays. What we think is happening is they're trying to circumvent the protection mechanisms like legal resources and federal judges and advocacy resources to cause problems for our wartime allies and cause fear and discontent."

RELATED STORY | Advocates push to protect Afghan allies as US considers new travel bans

If these check-ins are carried out, they would be the latest move in the Trump administration's mounting crackdown on legal immigration from Afghanistan. The administration ramped up this crackdown after an Afghan national was charged in the deadly shooting of a national guard member last month.

Meanwhile, ICE appears to be taking no days off during the holiday season. The agency posted a video on X Monday depicting Santa as an ICE agent. The post warns migrants without legal status to avoid Santa's "naughty list" by self-deporting.

Ongoing ICE operations are currently taking place in Ohio and Minnesota. ICE said at least 400 people have been arrested in Minnesota. According to Governor Tim Walz, multiple U.S. citizens have been arrested during ICE operations.

In Ohio, about a dozen arrests have been made. In response to the operation there, a group of protesters have been carrying out "No Sleep for ICE" protests, making noise outside of hotels where agents may be sleeping. The group said they'll show up every night until ICE leaves.

